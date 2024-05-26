Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

