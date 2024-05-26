Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.