Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,927 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,517 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 6.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,907 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 58,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 201,881 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

NASDAQ PLL opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

