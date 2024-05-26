Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 36.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.67. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $107.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on PJT. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

