Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

IRDM stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 142.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

