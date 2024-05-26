Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,622 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $4,195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,543 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

