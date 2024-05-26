Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after acquiring an additional 289,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $444,487,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,034,000 after acquiring an additional 845,622 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.