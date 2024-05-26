Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CLW opened at $52.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.