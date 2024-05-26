Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.93. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

