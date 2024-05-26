Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

NYSE TXT opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

