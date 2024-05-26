Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

