Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RL stock opened at $173.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.82. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $84,288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 322,053 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

