Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $125.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

