Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $36.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Stories
