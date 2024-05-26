Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $36.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Reading International comprises 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.