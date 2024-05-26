Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Realty Income worth $46,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Realty Income by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.