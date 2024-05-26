Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Up 8%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 103,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 229,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$280.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.

