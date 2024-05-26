ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $192.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00122769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008672 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.