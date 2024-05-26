REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,203,120. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

