Reviewing Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Liquefied Natural Gas and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A Enbridge 13.59% 10.53% 3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liquefied Natural Gas and Enbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Enbridge 2 6 3 0 2.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enbridge has a consensus price target of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.32%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Liquefied Natural Gas.

54.6% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquefied Natural Gas and Enbridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enbridge $32.33 billion 2.38 $4.59 billion $1.97 18.40

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Summary

Enbridge beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

