Reviewing Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) & AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 14.24% 27.46% 16.96% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Logitech International and AGM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 2 4 2 0 2.00 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Logitech International currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.22%. Given Logitech International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than AGM Group.

This table compares Logitech International and AGM Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $4.30 billion 3.53 $612.14 million $3.87 24.81 AGM Group $242.40 million N/A $11.48 million N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Risk & Volatility

Logitech International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of AGM Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Logitech International beats AGM Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. It sells its products to a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers who resell to retailers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and other distributors. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, and others. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers fintech software services. AGM Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

