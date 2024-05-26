Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,810,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after purchasing an additional 264,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,955,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,486,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

