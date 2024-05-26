Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after buying an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 78.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 240,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,003,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 196,448 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

