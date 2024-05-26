Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $154,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avnet by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avnet by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

