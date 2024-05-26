Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $92,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yext were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,026,000 after buying an additional 211,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yext by 48.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,197,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 2.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 146,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.16 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

