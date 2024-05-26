Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $51,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $86.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

