Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,281 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Raymond James by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,263 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Raymond James by 13.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

