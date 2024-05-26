Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 420 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 6.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

PEN opened at $193.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,248 shares of company stock worth $5,509,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

