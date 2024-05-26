Robert W. Baird Trims American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Target Price to $116.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

American Woodmark stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

