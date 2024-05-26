Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,376,471 shares of company stock valued at $39,292,915. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.