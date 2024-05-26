Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 396,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

