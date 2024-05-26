Royal Bank of Canada Increases Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $3.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.70 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

