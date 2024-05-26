Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,117 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,823,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,727,210.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.02 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,441 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 130,373 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

