Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,303 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,251,883 shares in the company, valued at $43,900,420.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQL opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

