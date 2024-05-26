Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Director Brett Widney Hoge Buys 33,685 Shares

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) Director Brett Widney Hoge acquired 33,685 shares of Sacks Parente Golf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,842.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,542.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

Shares of SPGC opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

