Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $46,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after buying an additional 245,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanofi by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after buying an additional 323,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after buying an additional 346,563 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,968,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

