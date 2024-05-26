Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,629.37

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $2,629.37 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.70 or 0.05515835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00053938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,761,985,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,741,311,776 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

