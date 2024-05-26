Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.73. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 47,190 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). As a group, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,728,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 128,323 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 97.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 175,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

