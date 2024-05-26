SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of SEAC opened at $5.20 on Friday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.92.
About SeaChange International
