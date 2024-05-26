Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $497,464.18 and $224.21 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,066.99 or 0.99998063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011436 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00114844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002166 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $219.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

