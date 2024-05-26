Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Shoal Games Stock Up 42.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.
Shoal Games Company Profile
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shoal Games
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.