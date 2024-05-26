Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $37.07 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

