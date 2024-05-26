Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $37.07 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.