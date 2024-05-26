SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 9.30%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

