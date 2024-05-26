Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) and Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Critical Review

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) and Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Transcontinental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Silgan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Silgan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental and Silgan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A $1.34 7.53 Silgan $5.99 billion 0.83 $325.96 million $2.85 16.39

Analyst Recommendations

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental. Transcontinental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Transcontinental and Silgan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental 0 0 0 0 N/A Silgan 1 1 5 0 2.57

Silgan has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Silgan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silgan is more favorable than Transcontinental.

Dividends

Transcontinental pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Silgan pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Transcontinental pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silgan pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silgan has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental and Silgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A Silgan 5.25% 19.26% 4.64%

Summary

Silgan beats Transcontinental on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental



Transcontinental Inc. engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector serves agriculture, beverage, cheese and dairy, coffee and tea, frozen, health and wellness, home and personal care, industrial, lawn and garden, meat and protein, pet food, snacks, confection and dairy foods, tobacco, music, and entertainment markets, as well as supermarkets. The Printing sector provides integrated services for retailers, such as premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-color books, and personalized and mass marketing products. The Media sector is involved in printing and digital publishing of educational and trade books, and specialized publications for professionals and newspapers in French and English. Transcontinental Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Silgan



Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Custom Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers for use in personal care and health care; food and beverage; household and industrial chemical; pharmaceutical; pet food and care; agricultural; automotive. This segment also provides thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls, and trays for food products, such as soups, other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food products; and plastic closures, caps, sifters, and fitments, as well as thermoformed tubs for food, household, and personal care products. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors, and an online shopping catalog. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

