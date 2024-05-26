Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.94. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 589,510 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $728.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 115.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

