So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. So-Young International has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

SY stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.90. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

