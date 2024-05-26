Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Announces $1.54 Dividend

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.5428 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Société BIC Price Performance
BICEY opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $37.63.
