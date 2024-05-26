Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIF opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Soitec has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.91.

Soitec Company Profile

Further Reading

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

