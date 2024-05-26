Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Soitec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIF opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Soitec has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.91.
Soitec Company Profile
