Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 12.5% Higher

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,386,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 296,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Sokoman Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.