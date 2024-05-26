Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of SHC opened at $11.20 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.