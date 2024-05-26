Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.77.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.3 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$701.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.42.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The business had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.